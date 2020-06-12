Alfred A. Walter



Lakewood, NJ - Alfred Anthony Walter, age 87, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Louisville. He was the son of the late Alfred and Eileen Walter and was born on October 18, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a longtime resident of Old Tappan, NJ before moving to Lakewood in 2001. Alfred was a lifelong fan of University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish having graduated from the University as a Math Major. He went on to be an actuary with New York Life and later North American Reassurance in New York, NY. He worked for North American Re (later renamed Swiss Re) for 32 years before retiring from his position as Senior VP of Marketing and Sales. He enjoyed his time on the golf course, doing volunteer work and spending time with family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 53 years Margaret (Peggy) and survived by his children Maureen Johnson (Jay), Eileen Walter, Thomas Walter (Carol) and Brian Walter (Sharon); a brother Martin, grandchildren Matthew (Van), Lauren (Zack), Robert, Taylor, Patrick, Katharine, Daniel, Brodie and Shawn and great grandchildren Casey and Max. Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Luke, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ. He will be buried in the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and limited to family only. A celebration of Alfred's life will be planned for all later this year.









