Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocean County Memorial Park
280 Wells Mills Road
Waretown, NJ
Alfred B. "Pappy" Dyson

Alfred B. "Pappy" Dyson Obituary
Alfred B. "Pappy" Dyson

- - Alfred B. "Pappy" Dyson died unexpectedly on 14 February 2019 at the age of 66.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Beverly; his son, Chris, his wife Christy and his granddaughter Cheyenne; his daughter, Kelly and her husband Joseph; his sister Clara and extended family and friends.

Al enlisted in the US Army where he was part of the 82nd Airborne Division, the 75th Ranger Regiment and other military units. He retired from the military after serving over 20 years and moved to Colorado where he started his second career as an over the road truck driver for 22 years. His family remembers him as a kind, loving, funny and giving man who would do anything for anyone.

Al was a generous, witty and dedicated individual who loved life, his family and friends. He was passionate about riding his motorcycle and driving his big truck. You will always be in our hearts, never forgotten.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday, 20 July 2019 at Ocean County Memorial Park, 280 Wells Mills Road, Waretown, NJ 08758, Exit 69 on the Garden State Parkway. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Al's life.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 13 to July 14, 2019
