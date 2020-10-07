Alfred "Boone" Bennett Jr.
Long Branch - Alfred "Boone" Bennett Jr., 72 of Long Branch, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was a life-long resident of the Jersey Shore where he was educated in the Red Bank school system. Alfred served in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He worked as a bus driver for NJ Transit until his passing. Boone enjoyed attending horse races, listening to music and fishing, but mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his vivacious laugh, beautiful smile and generous heart. Visitation will be Friday October 9th from 4 pm until the funeral service at 6 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
