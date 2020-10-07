1/1
Alfred "Boone" Bennett Jr.
Alfred "Boone" Bennett Jr.

Long Branch - Alfred "Boone" Bennett Jr., 72 of Long Branch, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was a life-long resident of the Jersey Shore where he was educated in the Red Bank school system. Alfred served in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He worked as a bus driver for NJ Transit until his passing. Boone enjoyed attending horse races, listening to music and fishing, but mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his vivacious laugh, beautiful smile and generous heart. Visitation will be Friday October 9th from 4 pm until the funeral service at 6 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services

