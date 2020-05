Alfred C. Mathieu IVThe Villages, FL - Alfred C. Mathieu IV, of The Villages, FL, passed away surrounded by his family on May 13, 2020.Al is survived by his children, Brittany & Jacob, his 4 siblings, nieces and nephews, his father, his Aunt Sheryl & Uncle Bob, who cared for him and his soulmate Denise.Al was born on February 14, 1967 in Somerville, NJ. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute with his best friend and created a very successful HVAC business. He built the life he always wanted and surrounded himself with loving family and friends. Wherever Al was, he always made everyone laugh. He had a big heart and always made the grandest gestures. He loved everyone wholeheartedly. Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com