Alfred F. Essner
- - Alfred F. Essner, 82, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11am at the Manasquan Hook and Ladder Company #1, 33 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Manasquan Hook and Ladder Company #1. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019