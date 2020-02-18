|
|
Alfred F. Lesiak, Jr.
Tinton Falls - Alfred F. Lesiak, Jr., age 74, of Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, Al earned a master's degree in economics from Jersey City State College and went on to teach history in the Woodbridge Township School District for over 30 years. After getting married Al found a one-acre lot on a parcel of land owned by the Van Nuys farming farm where he built a house, raised a family, and was active in the small community of Hillsborough, NJ. Al was president of the Holy Name Society at Mary Mother of God Church and an active member of the local Elks Lodge. He was a passionate teacher with a great love and respect for his students. He had many favorite sayings that he would deploy with the hope of inspiring confidence and the strength to endure:
"The only limitations you have in life; are the ones you accept"
"Life is like a grindstone, it can bring you to a high polish, or reduce you to dust - it depends on how you handle the pressure"
"Your mind is like a parachute; it works best when open"
Upon retiring at age 55, Al began a new chapter in his life. He moved to Tinton Falls, NJ and became active in many organizations generously giving of his time and talents. Al was a certified reiki practitioner, who volunteered to provide relief to the many hospice patients at JFK Hospital - Haven Hospice. He was also a member of the Jersey Shore Running Club volunteering at all of their races including regional events such as the NYC Marathon. He was also an active supporter and volunteer for the Special Olympics and the Monmouth County Food Bank. Over the years Al was the recipient of many awards for his commitment to the organizations that he was proud to serve.
In the final days, Al was surrounded by many of his family and friends, who all came to tell him how much he was loved and respected - and how, throughout his life, he gave so much more to his family, friends and community, than could ever be received.
We will miss you dad, you will always be remembered.
Funeral Services will be held at Gray Funeral Home in Westfield, NJ. Please visit their website at grayfuneralhomes.com, for more information and online condolences.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Alfred's memory to Special Olympics New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or online at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/2658918, in Alfred's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020