|
|
Alfred Howe Wenzell Jr.
Belmar - Alfred Howe Wenzell Jr.,72, of Belmar, passed away on September 15 at the New Jersey Fireman's Home in Boonton, NJ. Al worked as a Central Office Technician for Bell Telephone and Verizon for over 36 years before retiring. He was a lifelong resident of Belmar where he was a lifeguard, a fireman and a member of the first aid squad. He was a member of Belmar Volunteer Hook and Ladder Fire Company for 51 years where he drove the hook and ladder truck and served as chief in 1990. On May 24, 1972, Al volunteered to swim out in rough seas to save 4 swimmers who were pulled out in a dangerous undertow. He received an award for his courageous act on that day. Although he never held office in Belmar, his family often referred to him as the unofficial mayor. He enjoyed cruising the beachfront in his golf cart and camping with his family.
Al was predeceased by his parents, Alfred Howe Wenzell Sr. and Nettie Doris
Allen Wenzell. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carolyn King Wenzell, his beloved daughter Michelle Shappirio and her husband Paul. He will also be missed by his golden retriever Murphy and his grand puppy B.
Visitation will be on Thursday September 19 from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. There will be a funeral service st 10:00AM on Friday in the funeral home.Committal will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan . In lieu of flowers donations to the Volunteer Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 611 11th Ave. Belmar NJ, 07719, would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019