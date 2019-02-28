|
|
Alfred J. Andreoli
Morganville - Alfred J. Andreoli, 96, of Morganville, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Manalapan. He was born in Newark, New Jersey and resided in Manalapan for 27 years. Alfred was a proud WWII Navy veteran and retired as a mechanic from the Town of Irvington in 1984.
Alfred was predeceased by his wife Marian and stepson Thomas L. Askeldsen. He is survived by his daughters MaryAnne Egan and her husband Michael and Patricia Jones; grandchildren Christian Jones and his wife Lisa, Heather Ostrowe and her husband Anthony, Timothy Jones and his wife Rebecca; Tyler Egan and Caitlin Egan; great-grandchildren Kyle, Zachary, Anthony, Thomas and Vincent. He is also survived by his long-time companion Elizabeth Ruttenberg of Morganville.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday March 1, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home located at 344 Route 9 North Manalapan, New Jersey. Directions and condolences can be found by visiting www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019