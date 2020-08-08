1/1
Alfred J. Castin
Alfred J. Castin

Tinton Falls - Alfred J. Castin, 88, of Tinton Falls, passed away Thursday August 6th at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Al was born and raised in Long Branch. He graduated Long Branch High School in 1950 where he was co-captain of the football team during his senior year. Al served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War.

Al attending Monmouth College, West Long Branch. For 20 years, Al was self-employed as an industrial designer then for 16 years he was employed at Fort Monmouth as a Logistic Management Specialist retiring in 1995. Al was a life member of the Asbury Park & Wall Elks #128.

Al is survived by his wife of 45 years Marie Schibell Castin; his children Debby Gries, Toms River, Donna Pionke & her husband Michael, MI and Richard Castin, MI; his grandchildren Michelle Ciliberto & her husband Eric, Paul, Caitlyn & Sara; and his great grandchildren Leah, Nathan, Olivia & Emelia.

Visitation Tuesday, August 11th 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In accordance with Covid 19 restrictions by the State of New Jersey 100 people will be admitted to the funeral home at a time. Masks are required to enter the funeral home. Visitation is limited per all other NJ quarantine guidelines. For messages of condolence, please visit Al's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
AUG
11
Service
11:00 AM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
AUG
11
Burial
Woodbine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
