|
|
Alfred Joseph Cirone
E. Stroudsburg, PA - Alfred Joseph Cirone, 89, of East Stroudsburg, PA, formerly of Whiting, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg, PA. Alfred was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived there for 38 years. He then lived in Lindenhurst, NY for 28 years and Whiting, NJ for 21 years before moving to East Stroudsburg 3 years ago. Alfred was a supervisor for the New York City Transit Authority. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the VFW.
Alfred was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Veronica Cirone in 2012. He is survived by four children, Ellen Siegel and her husband, Eli of E. Stroudsburg, PA, Joseph Cirone of Whiting, Al Cirone and his wife, Adrienne of Bayport, NY and Christine Cirone of Annapolis, MD and three grandchildren, Veronica Creel, Logan Cirone and Anastasia Cirone.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 29th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offer on Monday, Dec. 30th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019