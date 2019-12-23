Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Cirone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Joseph Cirone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Joseph Cirone Obituary
Alfred Joseph Cirone

E. Stroudsburg, PA - Alfred Joseph Cirone, 89, of East Stroudsburg, PA, formerly of Whiting, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg, PA. Alfred was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived there for 38 years. He then lived in Lindenhurst, NY for 28 years and Whiting, NJ for 21 years before moving to East Stroudsburg 3 years ago. Alfred was a supervisor for the New York City Transit Authority. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the VFW.

Alfred was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Veronica Cirone in 2012. He is survived by four children, Ellen Siegel and her husband, Eli of E. Stroudsburg, PA, Joseph Cirone of Whiting, Al Cirone and his wife, Adrienne of Bayport, NY and Christine Cirone of Annapolis, MD and three grandchildren, Veronica Creel, Logan Cirone and Anastasia Cirone.

Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 29th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offer on Monday, Dec. 30th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -