Alfred Marino
Forked River - Alfred Marino, age 93, of Forked River passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019.
Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, the youngest of five brothers and two sisters, Al served in the Navy during WWII then he and his bride, Delia, moved to the suburbs of New Jersey. He enjoyed a long career in the print and typesetting profession, until the death of this wife in 1979.
Al is fondly remembered for his love of family, friends, music, singing, food and sports. He is survived by his children Richard and Bonita Marino, Deirdre and Joseph Berdetta, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Interment, with his loving wife Delia, will be in Saint Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, NJ on Monday, September 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 21, 2019