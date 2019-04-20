|
|
|
In Loving Memory of
Alfred P. Moscatello
April 20, 2012
We are sending a dove to Heaven
with a parcel on its wings
be careful when you open it
It's full of beautiful things
Inside are million kisses
wrapped up in a million hugs
to say how much we miss you
and send you all our love
We hold you close within our hearts
and there you will remain
to walk with us throughout our lives
until we meet again.
Love Always,
Your Wife, Children & Grandchildren
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019
