Alfred P. Moscatello

Alfred P. Moscatello Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Alfred P. Moscatello

April 20, 2012

We are sending a dove to Heaven

with a parcel on its wings

be careful when you open it

It's full of beautiful things



Inside are million kisses

wrapped up in a million hugs

to say how much we miss you

and send you all our love



We hold you close within our hearts

and there you will remain

to walk with us throughout our lives

until we meet again.



Love Always,

Your Wife, Children & Grandchildren
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019
