Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Pedemonti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Pedemonti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred Pedemonti Obituary
Alfred Pedemonti

Howell - Alfred John Pedemonti, 75, passed away on April 17, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12 Noon, a gathering will be held at the funeral home prior to procession to the B.G. William C. Doyle N.J. Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown for his interment.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now