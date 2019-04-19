|
Alfred Pedemonti
Howell - Alfred John Pedemonti, 75, passed away on April 17, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12 Noon, a gathering will be held at the funeral home prior to procession to the B.G. William C. Doyle N.J. Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown for his interment.
For further info:
funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019