Alfred Porzio
Freehold - Alfred Porzio, 84 of Freehold passed away early Tuesday morning, February 25th, surrounded by his family.
Alfred was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY but spent most of his time in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan with aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from high school in Brooklyn, Alfred would begin his working career taking any job he could in restaurants and bars throughout Manhattan. Eventually Alfred was able to save enough money and had gained enough experience that he opened his own bar-restaurant called Madison on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. He ran this for 14 years before selling the business and opening an auto garage in East Brunswick, NJ called the Grease Monkey which he owned and operated until his retirement 25 years later. While Alfred was working in various restaurants and bars, he got married to the love his life, Rosemarie, and they had three children together.
Alfred loved going to Monmouth and Freehold racetrack on Saturdays. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City where his favorite games were blackjack and three card poker. He loved day trips to Long Branch and Avon to enjoy the beaches but most of all he loved anytime he could spend with his grandchildren.
Alfred is predeceased by his loving wife Rosemarie Porzio.
Alfred is survived by his children Carolann and her husband John Mezzino of Manalapan, Steven Porzio and his partner Matt of Tinton Falls, and Anthony Porzio and his wife Elizabeth of Millstone; his grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Olivia and Lucas; his sister Catherine DiPaolo and her husband Ted and his companion Helen Hart.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass Christian burial will be Friday, February 28th at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 100 North Main Street, Marlboro. An entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in memory of Alfred to , or the , . To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Alfred's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020