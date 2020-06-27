Alfred R. Mangino
Mnchester - Alfred R. Mangino, 80 years old of Manchester passed away June 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. For visitation and service information please visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.