|
|
Alfred Rocco Damato
Toms River - Alfred Rocco Damato passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born in Ossining NY, on July 14th, 1920. His parents were Vincent and Josephine Damato. He graduated Ossining High School in 1938 and served in the US Army from Oct 1942- Nov 1945.
Fred met his wife Petrina (Lee) in 1946 and were married in April 1948. He remained happily married to Lee for 63 years. Fred is survived by his two sons, Vincent and Thomas. Vincent married Katia Avedissian and has a daughter Amanda. Thomas married Ellen Bajzath and has two daughters, Deanna and Taylor.
Fred was very proud of his service to the Church. At Immaculate Conception, in Newark, he served as an usher and a Holy Name member for over 40 years, including serving as Secretary for 9 years. He continued serving the church after relocating to Toms River in April, 1987, raising funds to build a new church in Berkeley Township.
Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 PM on Monday July 1, 2019 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church at 10:30 am. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019