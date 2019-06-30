Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Damato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Rocco Damato


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Rocco Damato Obituary
Alfred Rocco Damato

Toms River - Alfred Rocco Damato passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born in Ossining NY, on July 14th, 1920. His parents were Vincent and Josephine Damato. He graduated Ossining High School in 1938 and served in the US Army from Oct 1942- Nov 1945.

Fred met his wife Petrina (Lee) in 1946 and were married in April 1948. He remained happily married to Lee for 63 years. Fred is survived by his two sons, Vincent and Thomas. Vincent married Katia Avedissian and has a daughter Amanda. Thomas married Ellen Bajzath and has two daughters, Deanna and Taylor.

Fred was very proud of his service to the Church. At Immaculate Conception, in Newark, he served as an usher and a Holy Name member for over 40 years, including serving as Secretary for 9 years. He continued serving the church after relocating to Toms River in April, 1987, raising funds to build a new church in Berkeley Township.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 PM on Monday July 1, 2019 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church at 10:30 am. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now