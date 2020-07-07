Alfred Rutledge
Ocean Grove - Alfred Rutledge, 91 of Ocean Grove formerly of Wall Township passed away peacefully on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Allegria at Ocean Grove. Alfred was born in Belleville, NJ and raised in Spring Lake. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School and there he lettered in golf. Alfred was an army veteran who served during both WW II and the Korean War. He was a 68-year member of Local 400 Electrical Union, Wall, NJ. Alfred served on the executive board there for many years. He loved to garden, fish, and do crossword puzzles. His biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren either fishing with them or watching them participate in their extracurricular events.
Alfred was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Rutledge in 2010; a daughter Mary Rutledge; three brothers, Bill, Dick and Harold; two sisters Nin Rutledge and Betty Beck. He is survived by his two children James Rutledge of Manasquan and Laurie Rutledge of Brick. Alfred was the cherished grandfather of Heather, Brian and Kyle Hruska, Lindsay Rutledge and Chris "CJ" Rutledge and his wife Karen; great grandfather to Kayleigh and Madison Rutledge.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Friday July 10, 2020 at St Denis Church, Manasquan, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Parkinson's Disease Foundation 1359 Broadway Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
.