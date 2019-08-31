|
Alfred Slinger Sr.
Tinton Falls - Alfred Slinger Sr (Big Al) age 90 passed away at home, Thursday August 29, 2019.
Alfred was born in Neptune and raised in Asbury Park where he lived and raised his family until moving to Tinton Falls. Al retired as a Fire Captain from the Asbury Park Fire Department where he received many awards during his 38 years of service. Al was a member of the Neptune Wall Elks Club. Al served in the Navy from 1946 to 1948.
In addition, Al was very competitive and loved bowling, playing darts, playing pool and especially loved playing golf and spending time with his wife who he cherished.
Al was the beloved husband of June for 48 years, son of Clement and Roberta Slinger, brother of Joseph Slinger, devoted father to Linda Gee (Manchester), Alfred Slinger Jr and his wife Michele (Oakhurst), Ronald Slinger and his wife Christine (Tinton Falls), Robyn Kohl (Tinton Falls) cherished grandfather of Lindsay Kahn and her husband Ezra (Baltimore), Vanessa Habermann and her husband Scott (Wayside) Victoria Bonett and her husband Andrew (Chicago), John Paul Donnellon (Manchester), William Kohl (Lincroft), Jessica Slinger (Tinton Falls), Kristen Slinger (Tinton Falls), Ronald Slinger Jr (Tinton Falls), Andrew Slinger (Asbury Park).
Al also leaves behind 5 great grandchildren Duke, Vienna, Ayla, Angelina and Iris.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 2nd avenue, Asbury Park from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Interment will be held Friday at 10:30 am at Monmouth Memorial Park, 4201 State Route 33, Tinton Falls NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations in Al's name can be mailed to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
For condolences please visit
www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 31, 2019