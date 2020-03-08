Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred W. Claudio Jr. Obituary
Wall Township - Alfred W. Claudio, 84 of Wall Township passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Preferred Care at Wall after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease.

Born in Jersey City, he has resided in Wall Twp. since 1969 raising his large loving family. He was a Korean War veteran proudly serving the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he served as a Jersey City Fireman, retiring with the rank of Captain from Engine Company 5.

He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed cooking for his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Ruth Constantine Claudio Sr. and his siblings Arthur, Dorothy, John and David.

Alfred is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years Anne Clark Claudio, his children Alfred III of Hillsborough, Raymond and wife Virginia of Brick, Laura Claudio of Wall, and David and wife Tara of Wall, his 8 grandchildren Rebecca, Raymond, Anna, Zachary, Rachael, Hannah, Alex and Grace, a great grandson Jack, and siblings Robert, Susan, Karen, Barbara, Ruth, Joannie and good friend Tom Moran.

Visitation on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Committal with military honors will be held privately at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305

[email protected]

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
