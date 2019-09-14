Services
The Family Funeral Home
736 Clinton Ave.
Newark, NJ 07108
(973) 672-2200
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Porter Memorial C.O.G.I.C.
677 Ocean Avenue
Jersey City, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter Memorial C.O.G.I.C.
677 Ocean Avenue
Jersey City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred William Morgan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred William Morgan Jr. Obituary
Alfred William Morgan, Jr.

Jersey City - He was teaching at all public elementary schools in Jersey City. Football Coach for Dickinson High School. Asbury Park, NJ High School. Central High School in Newark. Trenton High School in Trenton.

Alfred William Morgan, Jr. - of Jersey City - He made his heavenly transition home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019.

Beloved husband of Phyllis Morgan. Loving father of Alfred William Morgan, III (Noemi Perez-Morgan), Phillip Michael Morgan (Courtney Morgan), Daliswan Quasaray Elishawn Robinson (Kevin Justin Robinson), Kayzemaire Musamareina Jazminmanie Morgan, Constancetine Tanzaniah Kahairah Morgan. Adored Step-father of Jody Ro'Shawn Staggers, Amir Whitsett, Latif Whitsett, Eric Morgan and Sonia Allicock. Cherished grandfather of 8. Caring brother Zarach Morgan, Carol Carter, Dewayne Morgan, Marvin Morgan and a host of nieces, nephews other loving relatives and countless students all across the State of New Jersey.

A celebration of life will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Porter Memorial C.O.G.I.C., 677 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, New Jersey 07305. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Final Repose will be at the Bay View Cemetery, Jersey City, New Jersey.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook and watch a memorial video at www.thefamilyfuneralhome.us
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now