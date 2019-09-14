|
Alfred William Morgan, Jr.
Jersey City - He was teaching at all public elementary schools in Jersey City. Football Coach for Dickinson High School. Asbury Park, NJ High School. Central High School in Newark. Trenton High School in Trenton.
Alfred William Morgan, Jr. - of Jersey City - He made his heavenly transition home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019.
Beloved husband of Phyllis Morgan. Loving father of Alfred William Morgan, III (Noemi Perez-Morgan), Phillip Michael Morgan (Courtney Morgan), Daliswan Quasaray Elishawn Robinson (Kevin Justin Robinson), Kayzemaire Musamareina Jazminmanie Morgan, Constancetine Tanzaniah Kahairah Morgan. Adored Step-father of Jody Ro'Shawn Staggers, Amir Whitsett, Latif Whitsett, Eric Morgan and Sonia Allicock. Cherished grandfather of 8. Caring brother Zarach Morgan, Carol Carter, Dewayne Morgan, Marvin Morgan and a host of nieces, nephews other loving relatives and countless students all across the State of New Jersey.
A celebration of life will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Porter Memorial C.O.G.I.C., 677 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, New Jersey 07305. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Final Repose will be at the Bay View Cemetery, Jersey City, New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 14, 2019