Alia Rienzo
Alia Rienzo

Ocean - Alia Pigozzi Rienzo, age 81 of Ocean, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Rienzo was born in Parma, Italy and grew up in Bologna, Italy and ultimately met her future husband, Dr. Albert Rienzo, while he studied medicine at the University of Bologna. She moved to the United States in 1966. She lived in Tinton Falls and then in Rumson, where she and Albert raised their four children before moving on to Ocean Township 14 years ago.

She was predeceased by her parents Elsa Conte and Ermes Pigozzi. She was predeceased by her daughter Elsa Walters in 1997. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Dr. Albert Rienzo; a son and daughter in law, Anthony and Judy Rienzo; two daughters and sons in law, Benedetta and Joseph Radic and Carolina and Jason Desiderato; and three grandchildren, Alexander and Christian Radic and Rylee Elsa Desiderato.

She worked as a designer in Bologna, Italy prior to marrying her husband and moving to the United States to raise their family. She was a talented artist in both oil and tempera mediums. Family above all else was everything to her, she made a life for her family and is loved by her adoring family. She was an avid reader of current news events, and a wonderful cook who enjoyed trying new recipes and entertaining family and friends with her wonderful parties.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11:00 am at St. Jerome Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
