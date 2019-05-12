|
|
Alice A. Scrimer
Avon-by-the-Sea - Alice Angeline (Kostos) Scrimer ended a beautiful life of 98 years on May 2, 2019.
Alice and her husband owned and operated the Columns-by-the-Sea in Avon. She was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Theresa and Gus Kostos, her loving husband of 67 years John Gilbert Scrimer, and her son Dennis John Scrimer.
She is survived by her son Gregory Gilbert Scrimer, her daughter-in-law Linda Scrimer and grandchildren John Galen, Victoria, John Stephen, Andrew Scrimer and Ashley Decker and her great grandchildren Jack Scrimer and Madison Scout Decker.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019