Alice B. Blasi
Point Pleasant - Alice "Jimmie" Bonderchuk Blasi, 87, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Born in Trenton to the late Frederick and Alice (Karloff) Bonderchuk, she was raised in Seaside Heights, and for many years lived in South Orange, moving permanently to Mantoloking in 1995 and then to Point Pleasant.
Mrs. Blasi was a graduate of Montclair State Teachers College, Montclair, and had taught in Toms River and Newark.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of the South Orange/Maplewood PTA for several years.
She was an excellent cook, a talented artist, and enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery, and needlepoint. After raising her children, she had a lucrative career in retail in Short Hills, NJ, before retiring to Mantoloking. She maintained her love of art and knitting until the end of her life.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Myron "Red" Blasi, and by her siblings.
Surviving are her three daughters, Mary-Alexandra Rohall and her husband Steven of Winchester, MA, Daria Patrick of Point Pleasant, and Karen L. Blasi-Blinder and her husband Benjamin of Verona. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Rachel Blinder and Cameron Rohall.
Visitation will be from 2 - 5 p.m., Sunday, February 24 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 24 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Bay Head, followed by interment the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to The ,
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019