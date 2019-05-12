|
Alice D Hrinewski
Toms River - Alice D Hrinewski 89 of Toms River died peacefully Saturday May 11, 2019 at home. Born in Chicopee, MA she resided in Bayonne and Howell before moving to Toms River in 1995. She graduated Eastman Business School in New York City and worked for M&M Boys Center in Bayonne for 25 years as a retail buyer. Alice and Edward Sr were talented ballroom dancers and she was active in the Garden Club, and Needlework Club and many others clubs in Lake Ridge. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward F Sr (2013), and siblings, Joseph Gote and Dolores Kupiec. Surviving are her son, Edward F Jr (Theresa) of Westfield and daughter Lori Hrinewski of San Diego, CA, sister, Diane Gote (Ron Darnowski) of Chatham and 3 greatly loved grandchildren, Marisa (Bill), Michael and Peter and 2 very special great grandchildren, Charlotte and Chase. Visitation is Monday 2-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday 10:30 AM at St Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood with entombment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center www.mskcc.org. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019