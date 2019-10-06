Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Penick Village
Southern Pines, NC
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1933 - 2019
Southern Pines - Alice Dietrich Wood, 86, of Southern Pines, NC passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Long Branch, NJ to Bernice and A. Francis Dietrich. Alice graduated from Long Branch High School in 1951 and New Jersey State Teachers College at Glassboro in 1955. She married Donald B Wood in 1955.

She is survived by her children, Douglas Wood (partner Alfred Apon), Mt. Arlington, NJ; William Wood (wife Leslie Edwards), Missoula, MT; Kathryn Brown (husband Hugh Thomas Brown), Richmond, VA; and Barbara Thorne (husband Clifford Thomas Thorne), Mercersburg, PA; grandchildren Elissa, Julia, Ann Marie, Alex, Susan, Emily and Robert; great-granddaughter Emilia.

A Memorial Service will be held on 11am, Saturday, November 2, 2018 at Penick Village, Southern Pines, NC. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
