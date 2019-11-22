|
Alice E. Nash
East Windsor - Alice Eugenie (Genie) Nash, 88, of East Windsor, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Genie was born in Wheaton, IL. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois and taught elementary school for 2 years. She married and moved to New Jersey, living in Colts Neck for 41 years before she and her husband moved to Meadow Lakes, a continuing care community. An elder of Colts Neck Reformed Church, she was passionate about Christian education for children and adults. She was also active with the Girl Scouts, League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, and, most recently, volunteered at Open Door food pantry saying that "she has been truly blessed throughout her life and wanted to reach out and serve the One who nourishes her".
Genie was predeceased by her son, Thomas and three siblings, Harry, Frances and William Patrick. She is survived by her husband, Donald; her daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Thomas Dimtsios of Freehold; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Judith Nash of Alton, NH; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Nash of Westerville, OH; and eight grandchildren, Kathleen Nash, Timothy Nash, Katie Lindland, Kristen Nash, Michael Dimtsios, Amanda Reynolds, Lauren Johnson and Emily Pellowe.
A memorial service will be held at Colts Neck Reformed Church on Friday, December 6th at 11:00 am with a repast following in Fellowship Hall. Funeral arrangements were made by the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019