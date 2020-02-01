|
|
Alice Ethel Aszman
Alice Ethel Aszman soared with the angles on the morning of January 30th 2020, she was 89 years young. She was a friend, a spouse,a caretaker, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and a mom. Her greatest contribution was rearing 3 sons into successful and loving adults. A 65 year resident of Lincroft, Alice was born in Bloomfield, NJ. the only child of Edward and Ethel Pernond.
It was there that she met and married Albert P. Aszman her husband of 53 years who preceded her in death in 2002. As a home maker her creative spirit could not be stifled and was expressed through her skill with needle & thread, painting, baking cakes & cookies for all occasions, & as the carpenter of the house. Once her 3 sons had flown the coop, and with boundless energy she looked for a job in retail.
What did she know best? Boys! Working 1st at Hanes in the boys dept. then at Sealfon's at the Grove. Her love of animals brought a menagerie of guinea pigs, snakes, fish, rats, turtles, a pigeon, and a myna bird into the house.
Her true love was for dogs, especially Dachshunds who appeared in twos and threes. Some would say she was a crazy dog lady, but she loved them with as much passion as her family. A life long member of Red Bank United Methodist Church and Sunday school teacher her faith was strong. Even if she would play summer hooky at Ocean Grove where she would swoon over the beautiful organ music.
The last 3 years of life were difficult but with the support of neighbors, her church, and especially Mariya Unguryan, her constant companion and caregiver Alice was able to remain in her home until the end. Left to celebrate her life are Albert E. Aszman Louisville, Ky., Paul E. Aszman (Jamie) Millville, Nj ,Scott E. Aszman Metuchen, Nj. Grandchildren Elizabeth Kristofek (Brian) Glen Ellyn, IL., Mellisa Aszman Keyport, N.j., Paul Aszman jr. Millville, Nj., and Austin Aszman of Metuchen, Nj along with 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wed. February 5, 2020 from 9 - 11 am. A funeral home service will take place on Wed. Feb. 5th 11 am @ John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 with burial to follow Feb. 5th Hollywood Memorial Park Union, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Alice's memory to: Monmouth County ASPCA 260 Wall St. PO Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724 and/or Red Bank United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund 247 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Please visit Alice's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020