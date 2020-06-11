Alice F. Clark



Little Silver - Alice F. Clark, 83, of Little Silver passed away peacefully on June 5th.



Alice deeply loved her family and was an ongoing source of laughter, encouragement, and inspiration for all.



She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Jacqueline Feste, and her sister, Arline King. She is survived by her brother, Henry Feste, of Houston, TX, and her three children: Suzanne Scannell (and husband Rich) of Martinsville, NJ; John (Jack) Clark (and wife Mindy) of Audubon, PA; and David Clark (and wife Jennifer) of Green Brook, NJ. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Daniel (wife Christina) Scannell; Shaun Scannell; Emily (husband Andrei) Lacey; Lauren (husband Andrew) Cooper; and Gabriella Clark; and one great grandchild, Arthur Lacey; and her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



Raised in Highlands, Alice graduated from Atlantic Highlands High School and Monmouth University. She retired as VP of Branch Operations for Bank of America (Central Jersey Bank), having worked in Sea Bright, Rumson and Eatontown. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Red Bank for over forty years where she found great joy, grace, and fellowship with her church community, which she treasured.



A family service was held on June 12th at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 84 Maple Ave, Red Bank NJ 07701. The family may be contacted at PO Box 7191, Audubon PA 19407. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements.









