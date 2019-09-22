|
Alice Guida
Belmar - Alice Guida, 85 of Belmar, NJ died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Jersey City, Alice moved to Belmar in 1969. She was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar. She was a Beach Badge seller for many years at the Belmar beach. Alice enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed classical music, watching cooking videos, walking the boardwalk, sitting on her porch drinking coffee and watching the boats go by.
Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel Guida in 2014. Surviving are her children; Daniel Guida III of Lima, OH, Tom Guida of Ellsworth, ME, Catherine Faggiana of Brick, John Guida of Brick, Anthony Guida of Marlton, 2 sisters, Wanda Angowski and Joan Chaikowski, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visiting will be Tuesday, from 3 pm until the time of the service at 6:30 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019