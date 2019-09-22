Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Guida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Guida


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Guida Obituary
Alice Guida

Belmar - Alice Guida, 85 of Belmar, NJ died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Jersey City, Alice moved to Belmar in 1969. She was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar. She was a Beach Badge seller for many years at the Belmar beach. Alice enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed classical music, watching cooking videos, walking the boardwalk, sitting on her porch drinking coffee and watching the boats go by.

Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel Guida in 2014. Surviving are her children; Daniel Guida III of Lima, OH, Tom Guida of Ellsworth, ME, Catherine Faggiana of Brick, John Guida of Brick, Anthony Guida of Marlton, 2 sisters, Wanda Angowski and Joan Chaikowski, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Visiting will be Tuesday, from 3 pm until the time of the service at 6:30 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now