Alice H. Loewe
Whiting - Alice H. Loewe, 92, of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Alice was born and raised in West New York, NJ. She was married to Edward W. Loewe on June 16, 1956. In 1962, they moved to Cliffwood Beach where they raised their family.
Alice enjoyed knitting and was employed by Columbia Minerva to knit for pattern catalogs. Her and Edward were longtime members of the Salvation Army Red Bank Corps and also worked at the Salvation Army Retired Officers Residence in Asbury Park where Alice was the housekeeping supervisor for many years. When they retired to Whiting in 1996, they became active members of the Salvation Army Ocean County Citadel.
Alice is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Ethel McMullan; her beloved husband of 60 years, Edward W. Loewe; and her twin sister, Ethel McGoldrick. She is survived by her loving children, Deby Dries and her husband Stephen of Roxboro, NC, Kathy Szubski of Whiting, and Timothy Loewe of Whiting; 5 grandchildren, Jeremie, Sara, Shane, Bethany & Zachary; 5 great-grandchildren, Kiera, Cambria, Michael, Emmalyn & Vinny; her sister, Cathy Pluchino of Toms River; and many nieces & nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday, February, 23, 2020 from 2-3:30pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Services will begin at 3:30pm. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests considering a donation to the Visiting Nurses Association of Ocean County at 1433 Hooper Avenue Toms River, NJ 08753. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Whiting, NJ. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020