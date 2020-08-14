1/
Alice Jean Bayard
Alice Jean Bayard

Port St. Lucie - Alice Jean Bayard passed in her home on Thursday August 6, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, great grand mother, great-great grandmother, and loving Aunt, Alice was a former resident of Forked River, NJ, where she raised her family. She was a retired teachers assistant at Lacey Twp. elementary, church organist and Sunday school teacher at the Methodist church in Lanoka Harbor, and was also a member of the Bamber Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Auxilary. She loved her Wednesday Bingo and dining with her lunch club, the Lollipops. Our world is a lesser place without her as she brought a smile to all who knew her. Now an angel with God, even heaven is improved by her presence. Her wishes are condolences be gifted in her name to any of the following:

Bamber Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, 2630 West Lacey Rd.,Forked River NJ 08731.

Port St. Lucie Volunteer Ambulance Service Inc., 1514 SE Village Green Drive, Port St. Lucie Fl 34952

Treasure Coast Hospice, NW Dunn Rd., Fort Pierce, Fl 34981.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
