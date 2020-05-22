Alice Kremer
1929 - 2020
Ocean Grove - Alice Kremer, age 91, passed away at home on May 14th. She was born on February 11th, 1929 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Mrs. Kremer immigrated to the United States with her family and she lived in Clifton before settling in Ocean Grove in 1965. Mrs. Kremer was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening, fishing, walks on the boardwalk, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Kremer also helped her husband Ralph with his construction business. Mrs. Kremer was predeceased by her loving husband, Ralph, in 2019. She was also predeceased by her loving parents, Harry and Anna Kossen. She is survived by her son, Harry, and his wife, Patty Kremer, her two grandchildren Amanda and Emma Kremer, and her brother Cornelius Kossen and sister-in-law Lorraine Kossen as well as 2 nieces and a nephew. The family would like to thank the VNA hospice, as well as her caregiver, Joy. The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. She will always be loved by her family and will live on in their hearts.The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

