Barnegat - Alice Louise Rosica, 89 of Barnegat died Friday, November 1, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Mahanoy City, PA, she lived in Philadelphia, PA, Toms River, NJ, and Myrtle Beach, SC before moving to Barnegat, NJ. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Rosica, who died in 2002, her brother, Peter Raber, and her sister, Emily Watkins. Surviving are 3 daughters, a son and 2 sons in laws and and a daughter in law, Helene Matheny of Davidson, NC, Alice "Cindy" Kisielewski and her husband, Nick of Beachwood, Robin McDermitt, and her husband, Bill of Barnegat, Robert Rosica Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, 14 grandchildren, Anna Marie, John, James, Christina, Danielle, Melissa, Angela, Bryan, Stephen, Kaitlyn, Erin, Samantha, Brianna, and Alexis, and 8 great-grandchildren, Nina, Carmen, Julius, Cole, Piper, Dylan, Lucy and Logan. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. A funeral service will be offered on Friday at 10:30 am at the funeral home with entombment to follow at the Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River Township. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019