Alice M Craig
Walnut Creek, Ca. - Alice M Craig died at the age of 101 February 3, 2019 in Walnut Creek, Ca. She was born 11-20-1917 in NJ. The youngest of 10 children of Thomas and Catherine Canavan Hanlon. She was orphaned at an early age and came to Middletown, NJ to live with extended family.
She met the love of her life, Alexander McKenzie Craig in Middletown High School (Leonardo) both graduating in the Class of 1935. Alice and Alex were happily married for 57 years until Alex's death in 1996. They moved from Middletown to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1962.
Alice loved playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, games, crossword puzzles, going to the casino, and music. She especially loved dancing the Peabody with Alex. She was fun loving, kind and thought most problems could be solved with conversation and tea in her Belleek teacups. Entenmann's coffee cake with butter was among her favorites.
She is dearly missed by all her family and her friends at Manorcare where she spent the last years of her life.
Alice is survived by her 4 children, Sandra Abbes (Ronald), Alexander McKenzie Craig (Launa), Kathleen Adami (Timothy), Nancy Wheat (Dan).
12 Grandchildren, S. Carolyn Pelton (Lee), Cheryl Kunze (Daniel), Ronald Abbes Jr (Faye), Diane Costes, Alexis, Erin and Kenny Craig, Danelle and Devin Adami (Alisha), Kevin and Jason Wheat, Angie Perry (Christopher). 16 Great grandchildren, Tyler Pelton (Christie), Kelsey Reed (Matt), Marissa Castner (Kevin), G. Christopher Kunze, R. Christopher III and Matthew Abbes, Tracey, Frank and Mary Anne Costes, Kiley, Aubrey, Craig Jr and Peter Abbes, Hunter Perry, Carson, Cooper and Logan Adami. 4 great-great grandchildren, Brendan Pelton, Kevin Jr and Lia Castner.
Alice was predeceased by her grandson Craig M. Abbes in 2003.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019