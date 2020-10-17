1/1
Alice M. Neville
Alice M. Neville

Staten Island - Alice M. Neville was born in Staten Island, NY 103 years ago, the daughter of Russell Rague and Gladys (nee Draper) Rague. She passed peacefully away in Shrewsbury, NJ on October 14th 2020. She attended schools local to her home, and went on to graduate from beauty school, then worked at The Shirley Shop in Red Bank. Through the years, Alice made her home in Florida, in River Plaza (Middletown, NJ) and in Lincroft, NJ.

Alice is predeceased by her husband, Edward; a daughter, Janice Adcock; a sister, Gladys; two brothers, Robert and Harold and her grandson, Edward Neville

Throughout her life, the creativity that was visible in her work life as a beautician could be seen in the welcoming environment of the home she created for her family. Alice's warmth and resilience will be missed by her daughter, Alice (and Joseph) Wenzel of River Plaza, and by her son, Edward Jr. (and Julie) of North Carolina; by her seven grand-children, Cathy and Bill Hendricks, Joe Wenzel, Marty and Katie Wenzel, Russell and Patti Wenzel, Sean Adcock, Chris Adcock, and Lisa Neville; and, by her 12 great-grandchildren, Shane, Hayley, Zach, Mackenzie, Marlys, Jake, Jessi, Travis, Cole, Kasie, Nicole, and Hunter. Her sisters, Rita Mattuci of Binghamton, NY and Dolores Walker of Florida, will also grieve her loss, as will the community of St. Leo RC Church in Lincroft.

Arrangements are entrusted to The John E. Day Funeral Home, and are private. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation in Alice's memory to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit Alice's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
