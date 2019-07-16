|
|
Alice M. Schwartz
Whiting - Alice M. Schwartz, 88, of Whiting, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her daughter's home with family by her. Born in Camden, NJ, she grew up in Oaklyn, NJ.
Alice was a bank teller for Philadelphia National Bank, and upon retirement moved to Whiting, NJ. Alice was a woman of strong faith and a very active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Whiting which she loved being part of.
Alice was predeceased by two husbands, John R. Gorman in 1976 and William Schwartz in 2002 and one grandson, John Kinsey in 2018. She is survived by one son, John Gorman and his wife, Chachi of California; two daughters, Denise Purgavie of NJ and Debbie Monteleone and her husband, Charles of NJ; one brother, Richard Sowers of NJ; five grandchildren, Rob, Bill, Jeffrey, Jennifer and Allison and eight great-grandchildren, Carli, Dylan, Jaya, Laci, Riley, Gavin, Benjamin and Greyson. She loved her family and was a great source of support and encouragement to each one. She will be deeply missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held on the 18th day of July at 11am at Christ Lutheran Church, Whiting, NJ. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019