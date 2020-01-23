|
|
Alice M. Silvestri, currently of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was 83. Visit will be on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephens Church and burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Alice was the wife of the late James P. Silvestri, Sr. Mother of Geriann Rotando (Ralph), Tina Marie DeFeo (Joseph), Loriann Grimes (Gary) and James p. Silvestri, Jr. ( Kara). Sister of the late John and Robert Fugazzi she is also survived by ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to 625 North Governor Printz Blvd, Suite 2 Essington, PA. 19029 To view a more detailed obituary please visit www.armitagewiggins.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020