Alice Margaret Tulecki
Brick - Alice Margaret Dippel Tulecki, 77, of Brick, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Alice was born on May 20, 1942 in Newark, NJ. She lived in San Lorenzo, CA briefly, before residing in Brick 52 years ago.
Alice was the beloved wife of late Walter E. Tulecki. Much loved mother of Walter Tulecki Jr., Teresa A. Carroll, and Sandra D. Tulecki.
Cherished grandmother of Michael Carroll, Colleen Carroll, Teagan Tulecki and Jacklyn Tulecki. Great grandmother of Alannah, Nevin, Liam, Leyna, Noah. Dear sister of Cheryl Dippel, Charlie Dippel Jr., Raymond Dippel, Robert Dippel, Allen Dippel, Catherine Dippel. Remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Alice started her career at Congregation B'nai Israel as a secretary. Her career then placed her at The Arc where she worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Later she was an Accounting Manager for EFNJ in Trenton for 15 years before retiring in 2005. Alice was a long time member of the National Notary Association, and had her own business "Notary on the Go" for 10 years. In 2013 she had a book published called "No Nonsense Notary Training". Which made her very proud. Alice was also the co-owner of the Power of Prayer store in Point Pleasant, NJ. She was Vice Queen of The Red Hattin Foxxy Ladies, of Toms River/Brick, Active in her Parish the Church of Epiphany, A Roman Catholic Community. Alice was a warm-hearted person and always had her doors open to friends and family that needed a place to stay. Many friends have shared her home over the years. She loved to travel especially in her retired years, with many cruises and trips under her belt.
Interment was private at Princeton Memorial Park in Robbinsville Twp.
The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020