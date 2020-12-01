Alice Mergner



Toms River - Alice Elizabeth Carroll Mergner, 91 of Toms River, passed away, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Alice was raised in Madison, NJ. Upon graduating from Madison High School, Alice secured a position as a clerk with Public Service Electric & Gas Company in Newark. This is where she met her husband Bill. The Mergner family moved in 1971 to Brick and then in 2006 to Toms River, NJ. Alice was a Past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey, Ocean Chapter #214. She was active in the Navesink Knitters Club and the Beach Plum Quilters. People will remember her for her smile.



Alice was predeceased by her husband William Mergner. She is survived by her 3 daughters: Marilyn Scott (Husband Xenophon), Marcia Keefer (Husband Keith - deceased), and Sandra Ayala (Husband Glenn) along with 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



A short service will be held outdoors at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, on Thursday 12/3 at 1:30pm. Masks are mandatory. Please send donations to either: Brick Presbyterian Church, 111 Drum Point Road, Brick, NJ 08723 or Ocean Chapter #214, Beverlyann Hubbard, 1744 Buttonwood Ave, Toms River, NJ 08755.









