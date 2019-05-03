|
Alice P. Schildknect,
Berkeley Township, - Alice P. Schildknect, 82, of Berkeley Township, passed away in her home on May 2, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1936, in Newark NJ. She lived in Nutley NJ for 19 years and graduated from Saint Aloysius Academy of Jersey City NJ. She was married on August 20, 1955, which was a loving marriage that lasted 63 years. She loved to play golf, go on long bike rides to the shore, and also enjoyed day trips to Atlantic City Casinos, but she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Alice was predeceased by her parents Edwin and Catherine Morgan; two sons, Robert and Michael Schildknecht; and her sister Rosemary Soranno.
Surviving are her husband Robert and daughter Eileen Tremarco; sister Betty Valadares; three grandchildren, Renee Noonan, Robert Tremarco and Cassie Schildknecht; and one great-grandchild Michael Noonan; Alice was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Quinn-Hopping Funeral home, 26 Mule Road Toms River NJ, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 4:00pm-8: 00 pm. The funeral mass will be held at Saint Maximillian RC Church, 130 St Maximillian Ln, Toms River NJ, on Monday at 11:30 am. Cremation will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019