Alice Schoeneberg
Hazlet - Alice Schoeneberg, 86, of Hazlet, NJ, died on June 15, 2019 at her home. She was born in Astoria, Queens to the late Francis and Johanna McGovern and has lived in her home Hazlet since 1960. Alice began working in Astoria as a sales associate and when she moved to Hazlet she worked at Perkins for many years and then finally as a receiving clerk at A&S in Woodbridge. She enjoyed planting and gardening, reading on occasion, playing card games, and doing puzzles. She was most known for her knitting and crocheting.
Surviving are her three daughters, JoAnne Badame, Lynn Schoeneberg, Allison Bailey; her son, Kenneth Schoeneberg; her granddaughter and her husband , Aileen and Muniru Iddriss; her grandson and his wife, Scott and Kayla Bailey; her grandson, Aaron Bailey; her 10 great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Tom Mosel; and her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Genevieve Schoeneberg.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Schoeneberg; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Daniel Fitzgerald; her son-in-law, Frank Badame; and her son-in-law, Scott Bailey.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at a time to be announced at Holy Family Church, 727 Hwy 36, Union Beach. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Alice's name to the VNA Hospice Program, VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 17, 2019