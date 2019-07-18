|
|
Alice T. Moran
Belmar - Alice T. (nee Capman) Moran 87 of Belmar, NJ died Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. Born in Newark, NJ Alice lived in Kearny, NJ before moving to Belmar in 1987. Alice worked as a secretary for Congoleum in Kearny, NJ. She was a longtime member of the Shoralan Club in Belmar. Alice was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's Church, Avon, NJ.
Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas J. Moran Jr. in 2016. Surviving is her loving son George Moran and his wife Ann of Belmar, 2 grandchildren; William Moran and Rachel Kennedy, and a great granddaughter Gia Moran.
Visiting will be Friday, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church Worship site, Avon, NJ. Burial will be Tuesday, July 23, 10:30 AM in the chapel at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019