Alice Tully
1926 - 2020
Alice Tully

West Long Branch - Alice Tully, 94, of West Long Branch, died on Saturday, October 24th.

She was born in Long Branch to the late Wilhelmina and Robert Reese on October 23, 1926. Alice moved to West Long Branch where she and her husband built their home over 60 years ago.

Her strong personality and perseverance carried with her her entire life, and her brilliant mind never dimmed. Alice was a big Elvis fan, and often listened to country music. She enjoyed vacations to Florida in the summers with her husband, and took trips with her sister to Nashville whenever she had the opportunity. Alice also made many friends over the years at Tradewinds Beach Club, Sea Bright.

She is predeceased by her husband John Tully, and her three sisters Elizabeth Mathis, Roberta Conover, and Ruth Chasey.

Alice is survived by her nephew Robert Mathis of Toms River and her niece Helen Conover of West Long Branch.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 29th at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum will be private.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, please consider honoring Alice by contributing to the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

To share a favorite memory of Alice or send a message of condolence, please visit her page of tributes at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com

All current health restrictions apply. Masks are required.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
