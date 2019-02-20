|
|
Alice Van Sant
Estero FL - Alice Williams Van Sant, of Estero FL, formerly Oakhurst, NJ
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Alice was pre-deceased by her husband Jim Van Sant and her son Jim Van Sant Jr. Alice loved the beach, blue fishing, gardening, square dancing and bird watching. Surviving are her daughters, Denise Oliver of Pt Pleasant NJ and Joan Carlson of Fort Mill, SC and her son Gary Van Sant of Boone, NC, along with 7 grandchildren and 6 great grand-children. Services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019