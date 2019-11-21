|
Alice W. Beaton
Toms River - Aice W. Beaton, 83, of Toms River formally of Kearny passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at Rose Garden Nursing Home with her family at her bedside.
Alice was born in Kearny, NJ on March 29, 1936 to Alice L. and Alexander Beaton. She attended Kearny public schools and continued her education at Montclair State College where she earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education and English. She then spent her entire career teaching and mentoring young adults as a teacher, department head, and administrator in the Kearny School System, retiring in 1992. She moved to Greenbriar Woodlands, Toms River in 2011.
An avid reader and world traveler, Alice was also a 60 year member and a Past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star, Nutley Chapter Number #121. She was also named Citizen of the Year by the West Hudson -South Bergen Chamber of Commerce for her tireless efforts on behalf of the youth of the community in 1998.
Predeceased by her parents and brother Daniel, she is survived by her brother Thomas A. Beaton and his wife Judy of Toms River, her sister-in-law Mary Lee Beaton, her nephews Lee Beaton (Marlena), Scott Beaton (Melissa), Timothy Beaton (Kristine) and her nieces Jennifer Beaton and Sherril Jose along with many great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 24 from 1-3,PM at Silverton Funeral Home, Toms River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Alice's name, to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019