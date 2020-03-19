Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Alice Ziemba

Alice Ziemba Obituary
Alice Tencza-Ziemba

Whiting - Alice Tencza-Ziemba, 94, passed away peacefully at her Crestwood Manor residence in Whiting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Alice worked for Datascope Corp., Paramus for many years before retiring. Born in Passaic, she resided in Saddle Brook for over 30 years. Alice was married to Bronislaw (Ben) Tencza for over 28 years. Ben predeceased Alice in 1974. Alice married John Ziemba in 1978 and they moved to Wallington. Later they moved to Whiting. Alice loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely. Her second love was bingo and playing cards. Alice was predeceased by her husband John Ziemba in 2013, her son Kenneth Tencza in 2013 and her daughter Joan Tencza Rozell in 2017. Alice is survived by her son Michael Tencza and his wife, Barbara of Pinehurst, NC, 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Interment will take place privately at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
