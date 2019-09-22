|
|
Alicia "Lili" Biega
Monroe Township - ALICIA "Lili" BIEGA - Monroe Township, NJ
Alicia "Lili" Biega was born in Warsaw, Poland on July 21, 1923 and died on September 19, 2019, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. On August 13th she had celebrated the 75th anniversary of her wedding to Bill Biega, the two married during the 1944 Warsaw Uprising. They were both fighters in the resistance to the Nazi occupation.
Alicia is survived by her husband, four children, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandsons.
A memorial gathering will be Saturday September 28, 2019 from 2-4pm at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc., 205 Rhode Hall Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019