Allan J. Marticek
Toms River - Allan J. Marticek died surrounded by family on February 22, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, in Manahawkin, NJ.
Al grew up in Haledon, NJ, where he met his lifelong friends and his future wife Karin Holzheimer and her twin sister Ingrid. After high school, he served in the US Navy, including time on the USS Salem. After some years with Greyhound, he went on to be a jewelry store owner in Fair Lawn, NJ. In retirement he moved to Ocean County with his wife Karin. In his retirement, he worked as a school bus driver for Loori, where he particularly loved the years he spent driving a bus of special needs students.
Al was a hard working and generous man, who spent his life taking care of others. A loyal and thoughtful person, Allan always worried about the needs of others before himself. He faced each day with his mini yellow legal pad checklist and signature hum.
Al was known for his contagious sense of humor, including his joke of the day. He was a diehard Yankee fan, who instilled a love of baseball and the Yankees in his family. Al was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. During yearly vacations to Midway Beach, he loved having the family all together, and he was also known to throw a live crab or two in the outdoor shower.
Al also enjoyed traveling with his wife Karin and their cherished friends John and Carlyn, including trips to Acapulco, Aruba, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. Puzzles, Atlantic City trips, audio books, Jeopardy, and poker games also brought him great joy. Above all else, his granddaughters were the sparkle in his eye and his devotion to them was evident to anyone who knew him.
Allan will be welcomed by his wife Karin, his mother Matilda Marticek, his brother Dave, and life-long friend Bobby Cauda. He leaves behind his daughter Susan Marticek, daughter Tracey Raimondo and her husband Steve, granddaughters Antonia and Juliana Raimondo, sister-in-law Ingrid Rozell, and nieces and nephews Robyn Rozell, Kim, Alan, AJ, Johnny and Andrew Pentaleri, and Albert, Joanne, Joe, Alexa, Michael and Nicholas Rozell.
Viewing services will be held at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home on Mule Road in Toms River from 2-5 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Condolences & Memories may be sent to the family by visiting: www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, Allan's family suggests donations be made to Seer Farm Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 91, Jackson, NJ 08527, who found him his beloved dog Roxie, or Deborah Hospital Foundation 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019