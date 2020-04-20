|
Allan Joseph Dickson, Jr.
Allan Joseph Dickson, Jr., beloved friend to many in the Sea Girt and Manasquan area, died April 5 due to complications from the corona virus. He was 67.
Allan was born in 1952 in Neptune, NJ and was raised in Manasquan and Sea Girt. He attended New York Military Academy, graduated from Manasquan High School in 1971 and attended the College of Albuquerque, New Mexico. His parents, Allan J. Dickson, Sr. and Grace founded Dickson Plumbing & Supply in Brielle, a thriving business since 1946 with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau,. Upon Allan Sr.'s in death in 1987, Allan Jr. and his sister, Bonnie assumed control of the business.
Allan loved life and lived it with passion and enthusiasm. He was also known for his generosity and love of others. He often volunteered his own services and provided gifts and financial support to many local causes, organizations and individuals. He was a lifelong member and past President of Manasquan Fire Department #2 where he founded their Underwater Rescue Team.
He was an avid surfer, sailor, cyclist, scuba diver and motorcyclist. In his early years Allan could often be seen catching a wave off the beach at Philadelphia Boulevard in Sea Girt where his family lived. He was also a music lover and enjoyed attending many concerts. He and friends attended the Woodstock Festival in 1969 and Strawberry Fields Music Festival in Canada in 1970. At home Allan loved the Jersey Shore music scene and in the evenings he could often be found surrounded by friends in a local establishment enjoying a local band.
Besides his parents, Allan Joseph and Grace Bonnell Dickson, he is predeceased by his son, Trevor Dickson and his sister, Bonnie Dickson. He is survived by his daughter, Abbey and son-in-law, Adam Holloway and their children, Trevor and Finn all of Manasquan, his former wife Margaret Dickson of Manasquan and his niece, Heather Kalman and her husband Shane and their daughters Millie and Grace of Asbury Park.
Friends are encouraged to donate to the Manasquan Fire Department in Allan's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020