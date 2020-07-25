Allan L. Seip
Forked River -
Allan L Seip, 88, died Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at his home in Forked River. He is survived by his wife Sandra Gatsch Seip and niece Kerry (Lou) Millan of Summerville.
Allan was born August 1, 1932 in Jersey City. He graduated from Bayonne High School and then proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Allan was employed by Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) for 35 years, until his retirement in1986 from the PSE&G Maplewood, NJ lab.
Allan never had children of his own, but at the age of 60 took on eight stepchildren, their spouses and growing families which now include 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. All have fond memories of PopPop and his kind, generous and fun nature.
There will be an informal gathering for family and friends on Tuesday, July 28th, at Lacey Elks Pavilion, 900 Beach Blvd, Forked River, from 11 am to 1 pm. Social distancing rules will be observed. Please stop by to visit and share stories. A light lunch is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Shriners Hospital for Children
.
For further information or to leave condolences please see www.PolhemusCremations.com